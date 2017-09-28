Thu September 28, 2017
September 28, 2017

IHC seeks reply in plea against IB officials

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench here on Wednesday issued notices to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) director general and ministry of interior secretary seeking their replies to a petition of an IB assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Shahzad, who alleged before the IHC that some IB officials were involved in protecting terrorists having links with the hostile enemy intelligence agencies. 

Wednesday the petitioner appeared before the court and produced some material in sealed envelope. The IHC bench comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui forwarded the envelope to the IB DG seeking reply to and para-wise comments on the petition. The bench also ordered for provision of security to the petitioner and put of hearing till October 9.

