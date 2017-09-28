Tinkering with Article 35 of Indian constitution

It has been widely reported in the Indian media that New Delhi is contemplating to abrogate the Article 35A of the Indian constitution unilaterally. The held Jammu and Kashmir's advocate general told a newspaper that three petitions had challenged the article in the Indian Supreme Court, but in two petitions, no notice was issued to the state government. The apex court case arose out of a petition by an NGO called We the Citizens that filed a writ petition asking the court to strike down Article 35A. While the state government filed a counter to the petition, the BJP government did not.

The Article 35A is part of the executive order issued by the president of India called Constitution (Application toJammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954. The Indian president issued this Order on 14 May 1954 under Article 370 of the constitution of India to legitimize the Indian occupation of IOK. The article prohibits a non-J&K resident from buying property in the State and ensures job reservation for J&K residents. In simple terms, Article 35A empowers the state legislature of Jammu and Kashmir to define 'permanent residents' of the state. These residents are then eligible for special rights and privileges which the legislature can provide. Only permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to vote in the state Assembly election or contest elections to the state Assembly. The state also bars outsiders from buying property in or from settling in Jammu and Kashmir. Such a person cannot get a job in the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Now, the Modi Sarkar plans to do it without undergoing the formality of obtaining concurrence from the IOK government or legislature. The BJP-led government is looking to end the state's special status and has not filed a counter affidavit in the Supreme Court.

But Indian legal experts say the laws made under Article 35A cannot be challenged on the ground that they affect the Fundamental Rights of other Indian citizens. “Thus a person from Uttar Pradesh cannot move the courts saying that their right to equality is infringed by a special right given to a permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Most people believe this is Modi Sarkar's design to change the demographic character of the Muslim majority state. Some fear that the centre might entice the Hindus to buy land and property in Jammu, Samba and other districts.

The issue has also triggered an unlikely camaraderie. Perhaps for the first time in decades, political parties cutting across the political spectrum in the Valley are on the same page: they all want to preserve Article 35A. Joint Resistance Leadership comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik asked the Kashmir bar associations and Kashmiri diaspora all over the world to hold peaceful protests against “conspiracies” to scrap the state subject law as the issue is a “matter of life and death” for the people of J&K.

The editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir has warned: “A political realignment in Kashmir may not augur well for the BJP, and if Delhi succeeds in denting the special status of Kashmir, that could mean the end of pro-India forces in the Valley. Separatists could then occupy a bigger space, changing the political game in Kashmir to an extent that may not be easy for the BJP to deal with.

"The increase in the number of youth turning to militancy in Kashmir and the growing frustration among the Valley’s citizens over Delhi’s high-handed approach in the state has a potential to aggravate the situation in Kashmir and could even lead to revolt. Simmering tensions in Kashmir may suit New Delhi in the short run, allowing it to take a hard line, but could prove counterproductive over time. Kashmir is an issue that grabs international attention and a further deterioration of the situation here could damage India’s global reputation.”

Similar views have been expressed by held Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who warned that any change to Jammu and Kashmir’s special status would destroy India’s fragile relationship with it and no one would “shoulder the national flag” in the state. But Modi Sarkar continues to look away.