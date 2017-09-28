Nawaz maligning Pakistan in world: LHCBA

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) said on Wednesday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had become a security risk as he has been maligning Pakistan at international level.

In a general house of LHCBA, the bar members demanded speech ban on Nawaz the way it had been imposed on Altaf Hussain. The bar also advised Nawaz to carefully choose words while talking about the judiciary.

The bar members maintained that the former premier had started slamming the Supreme Court's judgement that disqualified him. He ridiculed the judiciary and Pakistan's security institutions at a press conference after appearance before the accountability court, which would not be tolerated by lawyers of Pakistan. They also condemned the protocol for Nawaz Sharif during his appearance before the court. The bar leaders questioned under what capacity he was enjoying the protocol of a prime minister. ridiculed the judiciary and Pakistan's security institutions at a press conference after appearance before the accountability court, which would not be tolerated by lawyers of Pakistan. They also condemned the protocol for Nawaz Sharif during his appearance before the court. The bar leaders questioned under what capacity he was enjoying the protocol of a prime minister.

The LHCBA appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of it. The lawyers said that the former PM also made hate speeches against the state institutions. LHCBA President Zulfiqar Chaudhry said that it was unfortunate that a man who was disqualified by the Supreme Court was enjoying the protocol of a prime minister. He said it was surprising that those who ruled for more than 35 years were raising questions. He warned that Nawaz Sharif must be careful while uttering words against the judiciary. The bar secretary said that Senate had passed a bill to protect one individual.

LHCBA former president Pir Masood Chishti lamented that accused who were raising questions about the judiciary were appearing before court with protocol. The lawyers vowed that they would not accept any attack on the judiciary.