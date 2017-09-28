Fissures in PTI over change of leader of opposition

ISLAMABAD: Differences emerged in the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the nomination of Shah Mehmood Qureshi as party candidate for Opposition Leader in the National Assembly as many MNAs opposed him, local media reported.

The PTI has launched a drive recently to dethrone the incumbent Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah and got its man elected in his place. The PTI named Qureshi as its candidate for the slot and a delegation led by him on Tuesday visited the MQM headquarters to discuss the issue with it.

However, difference emerged in the ranks of PTI as some MNAs have opposed the name of Qureshi, saying that Imran Khan should be the opposition leader. A group in the party, close to Jahangir Khan Tareen, opposed the idea and vowed not to accept Qureshi as the opposition leader. Not only Qureshi’s nomination angered many PTI lawmakers, MNA Ali Mohammad Khan took to the Twitter to express his opposition to Qureshi’s nomination.

This apparent rift angered Imran Khan who immediately convened a meeting of the top party leaders on Wednesday morning to take them into confidence. Also three political parties have refused to cooperate with the PTI to change opposition leader in the Lower House of Parliament.

On Tuesday, in a meeting in Karachi, the two opposition parties expressed dissatisfaction with the veteran politician and agreed to consult other opposition parties to Sharifs, instead of the state," the PTI said, accusing Nawaz Sharif of maintaining his influence over PML-N parliamentarians through the spymaster. The PTI leadership decided to submit an adjournment motion against the DG IB in the National Assembly.

PTI leadership also demanded of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to resign immediately after being formally charged. The meeting put forth its demand for an early election in the country for a new mandate and emphasised that the names of all individuals wanted by accountability courts should be added to the Exit Control List. The meeting expressed dissatisfaction at ineffective foreign and interior policies and expressed concern over increasing prices of electricity and other commodities.