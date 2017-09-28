India again resorts to unprovoked firing at LoC

ISLAMABAD: One person embraced martyrdom while four others, including three women, were injured when the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nakyal Sector.

According to a statement issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian troops targeted the civil population with heavy weapons, including mortars. As a result, Muhammad Raziq, 22, son of Abdul Khaliq, of village Balakot embraced martyrdom.

While Irum Kauser, wife of Mehtab Ahmed, and Ghulam Fatima, w/o Muhammad Maroof, of the same village were injured. Kulsoom Begum, w/o Mehmood of village Panjni, and a 14-year-old boy, Ahsan Kareem, s/o Abdul Kareem, of village Datot also suffered injuries due to the Indian firing.

Pakistani troops responded effectively against Indian posts and silenced their guns. According to reports, the Indian troops suffered casualties. Meanwhile, the acting director general (SA&Saarc) summoned the acting Indian Deputy High Commissioner, and condemned the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Kotli/ Nakyal sectors on Wednesday. Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif condemned the incident of unprovoked firing. He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief and extended sympathies with the family of the martyred citizen. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said that targeting of the civilian population by the Indian Army was highly condemnable and added that India was continuously engaged in violation of human rights.

The chief minister said that India should not remain in any delusion as the brave armed forces of Pakistan had the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression. —APP NNI adds: Data released by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows that 40 innocent civilians have lost their lives in Pakistan this year as a result of unprovoked ceasefire violations by India.

“In 2017 to-date, Indian forces have carried out more than 873 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of 40 innocent civilians and injuries to 148, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016,” the foreign office said, in a statement.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” it said.

The Acting Director General (SA&SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.