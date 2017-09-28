Difficulties inherent in cases registered on SC order

ISLAMABAD: A leading lawyer has brought to the Supreme Court’s notice the affliction of a female accused whose case is not being decided by the lower judiciary on merit simply because it was registered on the orders of the highest judicial forum.

Former Supreme Court Bar Association President Syed Ali Zafar, representing showbiz personality Atiqa Odho, has argued before Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan led three-member bench that no trial court was willing to deal with her case on merit because of the fear that it was lodged at the behest of the Supreme Court.

Although, his arguments related to the alleged liquor recovery case against her, his assertions aptly apply to the prospective difficult situation that deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his family members and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will face in the four references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Supreme Court direction.

This trajectory has been widely disapproved by prominent lawyers, who have stressed that the NAB has the authority to prepare and submit references by strictly following the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999. They have also taken an exception to the nomination of a Supreme Court judge as the monitoring and supervising justice of the proceedings in the NAB as well as the accountability court.

Judge Mohammad Bashir has also told the accused more than once that he has to decide the references in six months (as directed by the apex court), which has led to a fast track in the trial.

The former prime minister and other affected parties have decried the process in which NAB was directed to skip its law and was deprived of its power to decide whether a reference was actually made out or not. Nawaz Sharif has repeatedly raised questions about the denial of due process and fair trial as mandated under Article 10A.

Bright lawyer Babar Sattar told the Geo News Report Card that Nawaz Sharif’s press talk was not a political speech but a legal one. “You may ask any lawyer whether it will be a fair trial, if the Supreme Court becomes a trial court. You will get the answer that it will not be a fair trial; the apex court is the ultimate appellate court. The Supreme Court has neither ever supervised a lower court nor it could. This is because of the reason that administrative supervision of the lower courts rests with high courts and not the Supreme Court because we have a federal structure.”

He also said that the concerned high court does administrative supervision of trial courts, and appeals against high court judgments are filed before the Supreme Court. “So the judicial power is one thing and the administrative power another. Even a high court can’t interfere in a trial court in a way to order that trial should proceed in one direction or other. It can hear an appeal against a decision of the trial court. So what will be the role of a monitoring judge is a question even for the lawyers as to how this matter will proceed forward.”

Babar Sattar said that a precedent has been set to send a legislator home on a minor point of Iqama, and people are surprised that there is another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan where no one is able to understand the money trail. “His case is much different from this. When a very thin line has been drawn, almost every person can be sent home. You can ask any person to provide the money trail of his home built 20 or 25 years ago and anyone who comes up with it should be given a medal. Ignore the elite class, ask a middle class or a salaried person, no one will have such a detail.”

The lawyer said the question is whether this jurisprudence has given clarity to the law. “The way this case has be laid out has damaged the credibility of the Supreme Court. With the passage of time as there will be a passionate reflection on it, the apex court will lose its credibility.”

Ali Zafar argued that all the trial courts have rejected Atiqa Odho’s request for acquittal on the ground that the trial is not yet finished and the matter will be decided after closing of evidence of the accused in defence. The panel had taken up her plea seeking directives for the trial court to decide her case on merit.

The case is lingering since June 2011 when the then Supreme Court Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry had taken suo motu notice of Atiqa Odho’s release after recovery of two liquor bottles from her luggage. She was barred from boarding a Karachi-bound flight from Islamabad after the Airport Security Force (ASF) allegedly seized the liquor. The ASF had later let her go.

Ali Zafar said that during the suo motu proceedings, directives had been issued to the authorities concerned to register a case against Atiqa Odho for allegedly carrying the liquor. He said she had been implicated in a false case as a result of the suo motu action that too was based on news reports. He requested that the case be remanded to the trial court for a decision in accordance with the law. The Supreme Court issued notices to the State and directed the trial court not to pass any order till a decision on the case.

However, despite key lawyers’ disapproval of different vital parts of the July 28 Supreme Court judgment like the appointment of the monitoring judge, supervision of NAB and accountability court, fixation of six-month deadline for the accountability court to decide the references against Nawaz Sharif, and non-provision of an opportunity to the ex-premier to present his case before disqualifying him, the verdict has been and is being implemented in letter and spirit.