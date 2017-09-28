Hospital staffer killed over extramarital affair: police

The murder of a hospital receptionist on Tuesday was a revenge killing as a suspect has confessed to killing 25-year-old Nawab for illicit relations with the suspect’s wife, said SHO Steel Town Ghulam Mujtaba Bajwa while talking to The News on Wednesday.

“The accused was identified as Rajesh whose wife works at Saima Hospital. A friend of the suspect, Ramesh, who is also an employee of the same healthcare facility, told police that Rajesh’s wife had an affair with Nawab,” the SHO said.

Ramesh facilitated the murder by helping Rajesh enter the hospital and changed the direction of the CCTV camera installed at the reception, said the officer. The police had detained seven hospital staffers after Nawab’s murder and when Ramesh was grilled by interrogators, he confessed to his involvement and helped police apprehend Rajesh. SHO Bajwa said Rajesh had also confessed to the murder and the weapon used was also found.