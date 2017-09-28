Urgent call to set up consumer protection courts

The Helpline Trust and the National Forum on Environment and Health on Wednesday called for expediting the formation of consumer protection courts to speedily implement the consumer protection laws, which were drafted in 2015 but later no progress was made on the matter.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Karachi Press Club, representatives of the two organisations said the laws had been finally drafted after deliberations extending over 10 years.

Hamid Maker, founder-trustee of the Helpline Trust, said the Consumer Protection Law, Sindh, was adopted by the Sindh Assembly and signed by the governor on February 21, 2015, but to date, consumer protection courts had not been set up without which the law was futile.

He said these courts had been set up in Punjab in 2006 and had become functional by 2007. These covered 11 districts, and complaints about a product or a company could be filed in these courts by just filing an application along with a copy of the complainant’s CNIC and a receipt of the purchase.

Justice (retd) Majida Rizvi said, “We are duped when we buy an item. Shopkeepers refuse to return or exchange them even though they may be fully aware that they have taken the client for a ride. In other countries, goods are returned if the client feels that he hasn’t got what he had asked for.”

She continued, “We had proposed that till such time as these courts are established, the existing courts be empowered to deal with cases of such impropriety.” However, she said, speedy establishment of such courts was imperative.

Captain Farooq Harekar said they had been coaxing the government into hurrying up in the case of these courts day in and day out, but all efforts seemed to be ending in futility.

Dr Qazi Ahmed Kamal said rights in Pakistan were not handed over, and one had to struggle to procure them. Implementation of these rights would benefit all segments of society, not just the Helpline Trust or any other such forum, he said, adding that each and every member of society stood to gain.

Aafia Salam also decried the inordinate and inexplicable delay in the setting up of these implementation courts. She said callous manufacturers were playing havoc with the lives and health of the unsuspecting consumers, as some manufacturers, besides resorting to adulteration, were also using non-food grade plastics and old, rusted tins for packing edible items.

She called on the government to gauge the urgency of the problem and get down to the business of setting up of these implementation courts right away. Farkhanda Ahmed, narrating her research and experiences, said that what had transpired was that the biggest culprit of the whole piece was the middleman. It was he, she said, who arbitrarily fixed prices, which were absolutely unreasonable and were not justified by the actual situation in the market.

She said that the setting up of courts for such unscrupulous elements to be brought to book was an urgent need. She said there was absolutely no reason for tomatoes to be selling at Rs200 a kilogram.

The price, she said, was inflated many times over and was the exclusive crime of the middleman. Naeem Qureshi said that this withholding of the consumers’ rights would not only affect their budgets but, even more, their health.