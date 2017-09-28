Power supply to KU admin block, staff colony suspended

The non-payment of due bills to the K-Electric has put the University of Karachi top officials in an awkward situation as the power supply to the varsity’s administration block and staff colony was disconnected on Wednesday morning.

The government-run university has not paid an outstanding bill of Rs 80.6 million to the private utility, which has now cut off the power supply to the university’s admin block and its employees’ colony.

While the KU management reiterated long-standing grievances about lack of funds, the electricity company this time turned down the varsity’s request to restore the power supply.

The electricity would be restored only after the varsity cleared the due bills, a KE spokesman said while talking to media.

On the other hand, the KU’s media relation office said the management had promised to pay Rs30 million to the power utility by October 5 along with assuring it of making a full payment of all outstanding debts very soon.

“We are negotiating with KE officials for immediate restoration of electricity,” the office said.

However, the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) demanded of provincial governor Mohammad Zubair, also the chancellor of all public universities in Sindh, to intervene in the matter for restoration of power supply.

There were reports later on Wednesday evening that the power supply had been restored after KU officials assured the power utility's management of clearing the dues at the earliest.

HEC turns 15

The NED University of Engineering and Technology and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan jointly organised an event to celebrate the latter’s fifteen anniversary on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, HEC Executive Director Raza Bhatti, HEC Regional Director, Engr Javed Ali Memon, NED Vice Chancellor Prof Sarosh Hashmat Lodi and other senior faculty members of different public and private varsities.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said no society could progress without providing ample opportunities to its youths for obtaining higher education and career advancement.

“The HEC has an important role of promoting higher education in the country. The increasing number of PhD faculties is one of the HEC’s achievements, he said. “It’s high time to focus on the research studies the way the developed countries do.” He announced that the federal government would set up a university in Hyderabad and a medical college at the University of Karachi.