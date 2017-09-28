Thu September 28, 2017
Karachi

September 28, 2017

Hitman arrested

Hitman arrested

The Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police on Tuesday arrested a suspect named Maqsood who was said to be a target killer associated with a political party’s militant wing.

The suspect, as per KIA police officials, was the in-charge of Unit No. 75 of his political party. He was wanted in a double murder case and police recovered a hand grenade from his possession. An FIR, 722/17 under sections 4/5 of the explosives act, was registered by the KIA police. 

Comments

