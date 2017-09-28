Police kill Lyari gangster in Jauhar shootout

A suspect affiliated with a Lyari gang was allegedly shot dead in a shootout with the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police early on Wednesday morning.

As per area SHO Rao Zakir, the shootout took place near Gul Chowk in Block 1, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, when two suspects on a bike tried to speed away when flagged to stop for a snap check.

The officer said the pillion rider opened fire at the police team and the law enforcers retaliated, fatally injuring one of the suspects and causing him to fall off the bike. His accomplice, however, managed to escape.

The killed suspect was identified as Abdul Aziz alias Kabootari Baloch, a wanted Lyari gang member, and weapons were found on him. The SHO said Aziz was wanted for involvement in multiple murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and police shootout cases.

A day earlier, the North Nazimabad police had shot dead a robber in Block E of the locality. A rickshaw driver and a police constable were also injured in the shootout. As per details, two suspects were robbing people at gunpoint when they were spotted by a patrolling police team. The robbers tried to flee under the cover of fire and the cops retaliated, fatally injuring one of the suspects while the other managed to escape. The rickshaw driver injured in the incident was identified as Irfan Manzoor and the policeman as Constable Maqsood.