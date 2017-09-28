Thu September 28, 2017
Karachi

September 28, 2017

Curb middlemen’s role to bring vegetable prices down: CM

Taking notice of skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, onions and other vegetables, the Sindh chief minister on Wednesday directed the agriculture department to intervene in the vegetable market’s affairs and reduce the role of middlemen to bring prices down.

In a statement issued from the CM House, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is reported to have taken notice of tomatoes being sold at a price of Rs250 per kg. The poor cannot afford the vegetable at such a price, he observed. “It is an artificial price hike created by vegetable hoarders,” observed Murad.

The CM directed Minister for Agriculture and Home Sohail Anwar Siyal to personally inquire and intervene into the matter, and see to it that middlemen stop playing with vegetable prices to mint money. The chief minister called for making necessary arrangements to transport districts Thatta and Sujawal’s early tomato crops to city markets.

“It seems as if the middlemen have also purchased the tomatoes from the two districts but this has to be stopped,” he asserted. Murad also urged the agriculture department to take necessary measures to regulate the price of other vegetables which are the only source of food for the poor. The commissioners, deputy commissioners and market committees must play their roles to control artificial price hike, he said while further issuing directives over the matter.

