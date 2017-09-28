Five women attacked with knives in Gulistan-e-Jauhar in three days

Since Monday, five women have fallen victim to attacks carried out by apparently the same person or group in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, the Darul Sehat Hospital told The News on Wednesday.

The private health care facility claimed that their doctors had attended to five female patients who had arrived with knife wounds on their lower torso.

Darul Sehat Hospital Chief Executive Officer Shahzad Alam said three women with knife wounds on their lower torso were brought to the health centre on Monday and then one each the following two days.

Alam said the hospital had contacted the relevant police stations and all the victims had filed their complaints with them. Deputy Inspector General (East) Sultan Ali Khowaja said he had assigned the investigation of the case to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Samiullah Soomro.

Khowaja said he had directed SSP Soomro to visit the Darul Sehat Hospital to gather all the details of the case. He, however, added that Soomro had informed him that only one such case was reported. He made the assurance that the SSP was investigating the case and that he would contact all the victims.

Later, Sindh police chief IGP AD Khowaja took notice on the reports of the incidents in which unidentified men were attacking women on their lower torsos with sharp objects in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, directing the deputy inspector general of the East Range to immediately submit the inquiry report.

The inspector general of police also directed the East Range chief to establish contact with the hospital management to make the investigation more effective in the light of the victims’ statements.