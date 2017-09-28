High court extends stay order against tuition fee hikes

The Sindh High Court (SHC) extended on Wednesday the interim stay order that restrained private schools from increasing tuition fees by more than five per cent as well as from taking action against students whose parents had disputed the 14 to 60 per cent fee hike.

Petitioners Bushra Jabeen, Arshad Fawad, Mohammad Shariq Feroz and 600 other parents had challenged the increase of tuition fees in four private schools in violation of the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Ordinance 2001.

They said their children were studying at private schools in KDA Scheme, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Qasimabad, adding that the schools’ respective administrations had increased the tuition fees by 12 to 60 per cent in violation of the ordinance.

Their counsel Noman Jamali said in the petition that private schools could only increase tuition fees by up to five per cent on the previous fee schedule, subject to proper justification and prior approval of the registration authority.

Jamali also said the private schools’ administrations were sending reminders and notices to parents with regard to increase in fees, which was unlawful.

The court was requested to direct the administrations to act strictly in accordance with the law as well as the education department to take action against the administrations for the fee increase in violation of the ordinance.

The private schools’ counsel filed power and requested time to respond. The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Munib Akhtar directed the counsel to come prepared on the issue on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter until October 10.

In the meantime, the court extended the interim stay order restraining the private schools’ administrations from taking any action by way of enhancement of fee or otherwise prejudicial to any student whose parent or guardian were petitioner in the instant case, including and in particular but not limited by way of action on the reminder notices sent to the parents or guardians in relation to enhanced fees.

The SHC had already reserved judgment on petitions against increase of tuition fees in private schools. Private school managements’ counsel Farogh Naseem said restriction of increase in tuition fees up to five per cent was contrary to the law as private schools had to suffer losses due to such a limitation, which would also affect the quality of education.

He said that every private school had a different education system and no guidelines were provided in the rules to determine the fees.