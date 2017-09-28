Thu September 28, 2017
Business

September 28, 2017

BlueEX, Elahi Group collaborate

KARACHI: BlueEX, the pioneer in eCommerce logistics and facilitation in Pakistan, is now gearing up for the boom in online retail, a statement said on Wednesday.

As a fully-equipped last-mile delivery provider, BlueEX is now partnering with the Elahi Group of Companies (EGC) to increase investments in their infrastructure to make major inroads into the logistics industry, it added.

Danish Elahi, CEO of Elahi Group of Companies, and Stirling Cox, have decided to invest in blueEX Logistics and bring their long-serving expertise to the organisation.

With this partnership, BlueEX is poised to becoming a formidable force in the logistics industry, utilising Elahi Group’s expertise and specialisation in warehousing and Stirling Cox’s knowledge in business strategy, gained from a career in JP Morgan and Bain and Co.

