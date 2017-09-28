Copper lowers

Melbourne: London copper hovered near its lowest since mid-August on Thursday, subdued by a stronger dollar and ongoing concerns over flagging economic growth in China.

London Metal Exchange copper edged up 0.2 percent to $6,424.50 a tonne by 0110 GMT, following a 0.6 percent loss in the previous session. Prices were within reach of a trough hit last Friday at $6,366 a tonne, which was the weakest since mid August.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped by 0.6 percent to 50,220 yuan ($7,571) a tonne. LME zinc slipped 0.3 percent, adding to Tuesday´s 1 percent losses while LME lead fell 1 percent.

The Federal Reserve needs to continue gradual rate hikes despite broad uncertainty about the path of inflation, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday in remarks that acknowledged the central bank´s struggles to forecast one of its key policy objectives.