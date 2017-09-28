Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Cotton down

Cotton down

Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded normal trading on Wednesday, while spot rates fell Rs50/maund.

The spot rates fell to Rs6,050/maund (37.324 kg) and Rs6,484/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs6,195/maund and Rs6,639/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the market is under pressure because of Muharram processions. However, prices were down at the international level where US, China and India closed lower. Yarn prices are also static that affected the trading in the local market. A total of 21 transactions were recorded of around 21,000 bales at a price of Rs5,700 to Rs6,150/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Sanghar, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Tando Adam, Saleh Pat, Khairpur and Rohri in Sindh, while Yazman Mandi, Layyah, Bahawalur, Jehanian, Fort Abbas and Vehari in Punjab.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement