Cotton down

Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded normal trading on Wednesday, while spot rates fell Rs50/maund.

The spot rates fell to Rs6,050/maund (37.324 kg) and Rs6,484/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs6,195/maund and Rs6,639/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the market is under pressure because of Muharram processions. However, prices were down at the international level where US, China and India closed lower. Yarn prices are also static that affected the trading in the local market. A total of 21 transactions were recorded of around 21,000 bales at a price of Rs5,700 to Rs6,150/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Sanghar, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Tando Adam, Saleh Pat, Khairpur and Rohri in Sindh, while Yazman Mandi, Layyah, Bahawalur, Jehanian, Fort Abbas and Vehari in Punjab.