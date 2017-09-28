Singapore: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with the Brent benchmark hovering near a 26-month high hit in the previous session, after U.S. oil inventories unexpectedly declined as refiners raised output and amid threats from Turkey to cut crude exports from Iraq.

Brent crude for November delivery was up 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $58.73 a barrel, as of 0603 GMT. It settled down 1 percent on Tuesday, after earlier hitting $59.49, its highest since July 2015 and more than 34 percent above its 2017 low.

U.S. crude for November delivery rose 34 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $52.22 a barrel, having settled down 0.7 percent in the previous session after hitting a five-month high of $52.43.Oil prices have been supported by output curbs of 1.8 million barrels per day by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and cuts by other major producers, although U.S. crude has lagged behind Brent amid concerns that U.S. production growth could stoke oversupply.