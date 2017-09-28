Bengaluru: Gold was largely unchanged on Wednesday after falling over one percent in the previous session on hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, while lingering North Korea worries supported prices.

Spot gold inched 0.1 percent higher to $1,294.89 per ounce at 0425 GMT. In the previous session, prices fell 1.3 percent in what was the biggest loss in over two weeks.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.3 percent to $1,297.80 per ounce. "Gold lost what it gained on North Korea (tensions) since Friday after Yellen´s comments, said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at ICBC Standard Bank. "But I think the (North Korea) situation is more serious than the Fed´s policies. So, gold is supported around here and I expect prices to go back up to $1,300 an ounce."