Dollar higher

TOKYO: The U.S. dollar was underpinned on Wednesday by remarks from the Federal Reserve chief on the need to continue with rate hikes, while the euro licked the wounds from political uncertainty following the German election at weekend.

The dollar´s index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 93.07, its highest level in almost a month, having risen from 93.286 the previous day. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve needs to continue gradual rate hikes despite broad uncertainty about the path of inflation.

It would be "would be imprudent to keep monetary policy on hold until inflation is back to 2 percent," she said. "Her comments suggest that latest (soft) inflation readings do not have a big bearing on the Fed´s monetary policy.

The Fed´s focus is not to delay rate hikes too much to avoid a situation where it needs to raise rates hastily in the future," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities. U.S. interest rate futures dipped further to price in about 70 percent chance of a rate hike by December compared to near 60 percent on Monday. Against the yen the dollar edged up to 112.33 yen, bouncing back from Tuesday´s low of 111.50. Last week´s two-month high of 112.725 yen is seen as a resistance level.