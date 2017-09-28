Rupee unchanged

Print Story
The rupee ended without any change against the dollar on Wednesday on lower demand from importers and corporate sector.The rupee ended at 105.43 to the dollar, the same closing level a day ago, in the interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank market initiated at 105.43 and 105.44. In the open market, buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at 106/106.20.
