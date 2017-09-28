Stocks end down on finance minister’s woes

Stocks lost almost one percent in a lacklustre trade as political noise continued with finance minister’s appearance before the court and ADB’s report put forward economic downsides, traders said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bearish on investor concerns over Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) warning over slow momentum of economic policy decisions.

Mehanti said the Index, however, closed above the session’s lows on ADB’s $800 million loan for infrastructure financing, reports on rising fertiliser sales, increase in global urea prices and an expected continuation of European Union’s generalised scheme of preferences plus status. The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed down 0.88 percent or 376.08 points to 42,290.15 points.

The highest index of the day remained at 42,666.23 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,101.55 points. KSE 30-share Index also ended down 1 percent or 218.41 points to 21,603.50 points. Turnover rose one million shares to 146.79 million shares. Trading value dropped to Rs5.41 billion from Rs7.28 billion, while market capital narrowed to Rs8.80 trillion. Out of 382 companies, 97 closed up, 264 ended down while 21 remained unchanged.

“Equities closed lower in another lacklustre session as local politics continued to keep most investors at bay,” Elixir Securities said in a report. “We see directionless trading without any fervour in the near-term due to dearth of positive triggers. Locals are expected to closely track foreign investors’ activity as any large sell-off in the coming days can trigger another round of decline in the market.”

Market opened and traded in red territory as noise on political front increased due to appearance of finance minister Ishaq Dar before an accountability court on corruption charges. Tuesday’s large foreign sell-off of $6.6 million also dented sentiments. Most sectors, barring fertiliser and select index names, witnessed limited institutional interest and ended in red.

National Bank of Pakistan (down 5 percent) closed at limit down for the third straight session after adverse decision by the apex court in pension liability case.

Pakistan Oilfileds Limited (down 0.4 percent) notified the exchange after market hours of a hydrocarbon discovery in Attock district. The stock is likely to be in the limelight in the coming sessions.

Highest increase was recorded in Unilever Foods XD by Rs50 to close at Rs6,600/share, followed by Murree Brewery that rose Rs36.35 to end at Rs763.35/share. Major decrease was registered in Rafhan Maize by Rs294 to end at Rs7,106/share, followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd that fell Rs78.15 to close Rs2,002.35/share.

Significant turnover was recorded in K-Electric Ltd, WorldCall Telecom, Bank of Punjab, TRG Pak Ltd, Kohinoor Spinning, Silk Bank Ltd, Chakwal Spinning, Engro Fertilisers Ltd, Aisha Steel Mill and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd.

K-Electric Ltd remained the volume leader with 13.66 million shares with a decrease of 14 paisas to close at Rs6.75/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 13.13 million shares with an increase of 10 paisas to Rs3.54/share. Turnover in the future contracts fell to 82.04 million shares from 87.70 million shares traded in the previous session.