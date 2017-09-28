Monetary policy announcement tomorrow

Print Story
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said it will announce the monetary policy for the next two months on Friday, September 29. The SBP in the last monetary policy statement maintained the policy rate at 5.75 percent on the expectation of continued growth momentum, contained inflation, besides challenges on the external front.
