Dawood Hercules to raise Rs6bln through sukuk issuance

KARACHI: Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited, the country’s leading business conglomerate, on Wednesday said it plans to raise six billion rupees through issuing a secured local Islamic bond to repay its existing debt.

“The board of directors… approved to raise funds in the form of rated, over-the-counter listed and secured sukuk… to the extent of Rs6 billion for a period of five years,” the company said in a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“Funds from the sukuk will be utilised for consolidating and re-profiling the existing debt.” The group, with a market capitalisation of approximately $600 million, engages in multiple businesses from chemical manufacturing and marketing and petrochemical to energy and food. It has been operating in the country since 1968.

The group earned a gross profit of Rs6.7 billion in Q1 2017 as compared to a profit of Rs10.5 billion for the similar period last year, its financial results showed. The group’s total liabilities, including long-term financing and accrued mark-up, remained at Rs7.2 billion as of March 31, 2017.

Dawood Hercules Corporation said it awarded the mandate for raising the fund to JS Bank, which will act as “the exclusive advisor and arranger to the issue.”

Analyst said Pakistan has seen strong growth of Islamic investment funds which has fueled demand for sukuk. Islamic mutual funds held Rs242.7 billion ($2.3 billion) in assets as of December 2016, or 37 percent of the total.

While Islamic banks hold a 13 percent of total deposits they are sitting on a pile of liquidity. So, as the growth of sharia-complaint investment funds in Pakistan is giving local companies a substitute to secure funds Islamic banks are also pleased to have an avenue to park their funds.

Growth of sharia-compliant investment funds in the country is helping fuel demand for sukuk, giving local firms new funding options. Tax changes have also helped sukuk issuance. Last year, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) granted sukuk similar tax treatment to conventional bonds.

This has attracted a wide range of issuers: Byco Oil Pakistan Limited raised Rs3.12 billion via sukuk using a credit guarantee and Ghani Gases raised Rs1.3 billion via a privately-placed sukuk in 2016.

In December last, Fatima Fertilizer Company mandated banks to raise Rs10.5 billion through a lease-based sukuk. Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited raised Rs8.6 billion via seven-year sukuk to finance the construction of the country’s second liquefied natural gas import terminal. In 2007, Dawood Hercules Chemicals Limited also raised Rs6.5 billion from Musharaka sukuk.