Bikers’ rally today to promote tourism

LAHORE :Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) in collaboration with the Motorcyclists Association of Pakistan (MAP) is organising a bikers' rally on September 27, 2017 to observe the World Tourism Day.

Officials said the participants would gather at Cavalry Ground and reach Huzoori Bagh, Lahore Fort, at 4pm. They added that the bikers would take a tour of Lahore Fort and mark the World Tourism Day. The purpose of the rally is to promote tourism.

MAP President Adil Lahori said that tourism in Pakistan was very rich but people did not know about its importance. “Many places which can be tourist sites are lying abandoned in Pakistan and our association is trying to revive these places by taking bikers and tourists there,” he added. He said that Walled City of Lahore Authority was playing a vital role in tourism promotion inside the walled city..

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said promotion of tourism was the need of the hour and this was a way to build a soft image of Pakistan. "We have so much heritage and rich culture to show to the world and this can only be done through tourism.

The collaboration with the MAP is a new venture and we should encourage such enthusiastic groups to come forward for promotion of tourism," he said, He appreciated the efforts of MAP for promotion of tourism.