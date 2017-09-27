Sewage mixes with water in Ravi Road area

LAHORE :Hundreds of residents of Qila Lachman Singh (Qila Muhammadi) accused Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) of severe negligence as it has failed to repair a six-foot pothole due to which sewage has mixed in drinking water for the past several weeks.

Residents said some weeks back a heavy truck passed through Street No 36, near the Ravi Road police station, after which it caved in and a six-foot pothole appeared. Both the underground pipelines of sewerage and drinking water were damaged and sewerage water started getting mixed in drinking water.

“We are forced to drink stinking water,” said Haji Abdul Majeed, a local resident. He said the residents had filed several complaints to Wasa and other officials concerned of the city government as well as at the office of Lord Mayor but no one came to repair the damaged road as well as the pipelines.

Muhammad Idris, another local resident, said he went to the office of Wasa SDO repeatedly to know about the status of the application submitted by the residents for the repair of the sewerage and water lines.

He said every time he visited the office, he was told that the SDO was busy and the complaint would be addressed soon. Locals said they had planned to stage a protest demonstration and would block main Ravi Road in case Wasa and other civic authorities didn’t wake up and fix the problem.