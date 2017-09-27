PMA concerned over PMDC proposals

LAHORE :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the recommendations furnished by high-powered panel of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on the fresh admissions for 2017-2018.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, PMA Centre General Secretary Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that the recommendations appeared to be only benefiting and empowering private medical colleges. This is all in contrast to the PMDC Regulations 2016 for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes. The federal government and the Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI) have influenced the PMDC to make such unique recommendations, he alleged.

According to the recommendations, the tuition fee will be increased from Rs 642,000 to Rs 800,000. The board has recommended that the candidates would have to deposit fee for five-year programme in the form of post-dated cheques, which is so far unmatched rule in the history of the medical education. The PMA general secretary said the recommendations would empower the private medical and dental colleges to supervise the admission process to their respective institutes. It was decided in the meeting that private medical colleges would announce their admissions after the completion of admission process of the public sector medical colleges, but a private university has announced the admissions in violation of the recent decision, he said. The PMA office-bearer said it seemed that the federal government was running the affairs of PMDC, whereas, PMDC had proved to be a toothless body.