Minister orders enhanced tomato import

LAHORE :Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade Sheikh Alla-u-din has directed the departments concerned to enhance import from Afghanistan to meet the shortage of tomato in the country.

He said it was Punjab government's top priority to maintained demand and supply of fruits and vegetables throughout the province. After shortage of tomatoes, now it is necessary to work on emergency basis along with all departments concerned, he said while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Price Control.

Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin, food and industry secretaries, Lahore deputy commissioner and agriculture DG were also present.

The meeting was briefed that tomato prices wen up in the local market due to destruction of tomato crops in Balochistan. New produce of tomatoes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will arrive in the market within 20 days and tomato prices will be reduced. Onion supply is coming from Balochistan and Sindh.

Due to fluctuation in prices, some merchants are making hay illegally. The district governments under the supervision of deputy commissioners are taking action against such merchants.

The provincial minister for industries said Pakistan had been facing serious problems regarding tomatoe supply for many years. Now, the government has introduced a policy to maintain supply and demand regarding tomatoes, and other provinces have also been informed about it.

The government imported tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan to bridge the gap between demand and supply of tomato. promoted: The Departmental Promotion Committee of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department was held and six senior registrars have been promoted as Assistant Professor.

According to the notification Dr Raheel Tahir Senior Registrar Dermatology working as AP on ad hoc basis at Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan has been promoted as AP Dermatology on regular basis.

Dr Zahid Rafique Senior Registrar Services Hospital Lahore has been promoted as AP Nephrology and posted at Sahiwal Medical College Sahiwal. Dr Iram Iqbal Amir Senior Registrar Radiology working as AP on ad hoc basis at Service Institute of Medical Sciences has been promoted as AP on regular basis.

Dr Wajid Ali Senior Registrar Mayo Hospital has been promoted as AP Radiology on regular basis and posted at Postgraduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital. Dr Misbah Durrani Senior Registrar working as AP on ad hoc basis at RMU, Rawalpindi has been promoted as AP Radiology on regular basis.

Dr Shahzad Karim Bhatti Senior Registrar Lahore General Hospital has been promoted as AP Radiology on regular basis and has been posted in Gujranwala Medical College.