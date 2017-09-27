‘Thalassaemia prevention, treatment draft bill ready’

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has said the process of legislation on compulsory pre-marriage blood screening test of the couple for thalassaemia has been started and a draft bill has been prepared by the Punjab Thalassaemia Prevention and Treatment Programme (PTPP) in collaboration with the law makers.

He said a consultative seminar would be organised next month to share the draft bill with all the stakeholders and to get their proposals on it. Religious scholars, members from civil society, medical professionals and other important personalities from different segments of society would be invited in the seminar.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting to review the PTPP performance here at Civil Secretariat Tuesday, according to a handout issued here. Besides, Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary Dr Sajid Chohan, Project Director PTPP Dr Shabnam Bashir, Deputy Secretary Health (Tech) Dr Mohsin and the officers of development wing attended the seminar.

Kh Salman Rafique said though the Thalassaemia is a very painful and fatal disease; however, prevention from this disease is very easy. He said generally this is an inherited disease; however, by adopting preventive measures one can save himself from this deadly disease. The minister said there is a need to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign through print and electronic media so that people could start taking preventive measures while keeping its seriousness in their minds.

Dr Shabnam Bashir said without screening the disease cannot be diagnosed and if the patient of thalassaemia minor married the child would be born with thalassaemia major which needs fresh blood transfusion every month the whole life which is very painful and expensive procedure, also have side effects due to that survival of thalassaemia children is very difficult. She disclosed that many states, including Islamic countries have made legislation for mandatory pre-marriage blood screening of the boy and the girl to control the disease and this experience proved very successful.

Najam Ahmad Shah directed that a chapter on thalassaemia prevention on the pattern of dengue should also be included in the syllabus. He directed that Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education should be approached for this purpose. He directed that preparation in all aspects should be made for the successful holding of the seminar.