‘Agriculture, industry drivers of growth’

LAHORE :Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said the Punjab government has appropriated a huge amount for development projects in the province.

Macroeconomic policy tools are still in the realm of the federal government. Punjab government is undertaking multiple reforms to boost economy. A lot of assistance is still required from the federal government, the minister said while addressing an extension lecture session on National Macroeconomic Management and Role of Provinces organised by Punjab Economic Research Institute (PERI), Planning and Development Department at a local hotel.

The minister thanked Macroeconomist Dr Waqar Masood for providing a comprehensive analysis of the roles of the provincial and federal governments. She appreciated how he highlighted the challenges being faced by either government in the matters of policymaking.

Punjab P&D Chairman Jahanzeb Khan, former Federal Secretary Finance and Macroeconomist Dr Waqar Masood Khan, Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Economist Dr Shujat Ali, Chairman, Punjab Revenue Authority, (PRA) Dr Raheel Siddique, Director, PERI, Dr Mumtaz Anwar, Secretary Mines & Minerals Dr Muhammad Arshad, members P&D Board Dr Shabana Haider, Malik Sadaqat, Additional Secretary P&D Dr Shahid Adil, Development Sector Chief P&D, senior government officials, chairpersons of various universities, economists, academicians, journalists, and representatives from social organisations and industry sector attended the session.

Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus hoped the federal government would continue to facilitate provincial governments in achieving an equitable social and economic prosperity in their respective provinces. She said these advancements would be reflected in key economic indicators of the country, which is and should be the ultimate goal. She added given the economic history of the country as presented today, important lessons need to be learnt. The finance minister was of the opinion that real sectors such as agriculture and industry are the drivers of sustained growth.

Punjab Chairman, P&D, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan said macroeconomic management was one aspect wherein the provincial and the federal government needed to be in complete harmony.

This is because policies with respect to interest rate, import-exports, import duty, and taxes (most prominently the sales tax) are being formulated at the Centre. He hoped this lecture would offer an insight into both inter-provincial and federal-provincial dynamics. He expressed his concerns regarding how external factors cause economic volatility, as a result of which policies cease to remain effective. He concluded by stressing on the fact that the provincial governments are here to complement the federal government. He assured that the P&DD intended to continue to make the best use of the available resources in order to achieve targets of growth strategy and the vision 2025.

Macroeconomist Dr Waqar Masood Khan presented key findings of his paper on economic management. He described how various form of economic models adopted by different governments have fared. It was clearly explained as to how both nationalisation and denationalisation affected the economy. The economic affairs were analysed in the context of different government tenures. He highlighted the various achievements of these governments that helped place Pakistan on the right track.

These included: the new NFC Award, 18th Amendment, successful implementation of 3-Year IMF program, and CPEC. Nonetheless, the country has seen quite a few policy failures as well causing the growth to be the lowest, averaging less than 3pc in five years and inflation at an average of 12pc (during Gilani-Ashraf government). He observed that there are still problems in the power sector and that the outstanding circular debt is as high as it was in 2013 under the current government rule.

Apart from this, he discussed the importance of provincial governments in matters pertaining to education, health, water and sanitation, infrastructure, and other social sectors. He was of the view that after the 18th Amendment, the authority of provincial governments has increased substantially. As according to him, without provincial consent and participation, economic reforms and fiscal adjustment would be impossible.

He concluded the lecture by emphasising on the need for federal and provincial coordination and terming it imperative both in setting the objectives and then achieving them.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr Mumtaz Anwar, Director PERI, informed the participants about the efforts by PERI in bringing together the academicians, practitioners and government officials and giving them an opportunity to share their experiences and insights that can help achieve economic wellbeing. PERI has played an instrumental role in providing socio-economic insight using evidence based research on national and provincial issues, he disclosed.