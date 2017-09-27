Probe into LDA Plaza fire demanded

LAHORE :Sub-committee of Punjab Assembly Public Accounts Committee called for setting up a body to find replacement of the official record burnt in LDA plaza fire incident a few years ago. A meeting chaired by MPA Tariq Mehmood and attended by legislator Mian Aslam Iqbal and a senior official decided to set up a committee comprising two senior officials, one from finance and the other from housing department. The committee would submit its report within 15 days over the availability of the official record at some other departments so that the issue related to payment to contractors could be settled.

UVAS quiz: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a quiz competition as part of 15 years celebrations of HEC. Team comprising Samman and Ehsan Ullah from UVAS Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) bagged first position, and Zohaib and Harris team from Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) got second position while Arsal and Taimoor’s team from IPS stood third. UVAS Senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf gave away certificates among the quiz contest winner teams.