Abbasi termed ‘facilitator of Nawaz’

LAHORE :Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed Tuesday said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is acting as a facilitator to disqualified PM in conspiracy against the institutions. Talking to media in Punjab Assembly secretariat, the Opposition leader said Nawaz Sharif could no more be the political martyr now, adding the drama of the kidnapping of political workers during the NA-120 by-polls was staged by the PML-N to harm the repute of the institution of Pakistan Army. He alleged that Sharif family despite being in power was conspiring against the state whereas while calling a disqualified person the PM, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was disrespecting the judiciary. He stated the government must announce fresh polls now.

