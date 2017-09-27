Wed September 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

September 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Traffic police start driver training

Traffic police start driver training

Lahore: City Traffic Police Lahore has started “Trained Drivers Safe Roads” programme. More than 300 drivers have been trained in first session. Chief Traffic Officer Lahore SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad said that with the help of TEVTE another four driving schools will also be established in the city. It would help people to get driving training as well as create job opportunity for several. SSP said this after a meeting with TEVTA Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh. TEVTA Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said it is our first priority to provide best driving schools for professional training to drivers where youth can get jobs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement