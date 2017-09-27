‘Nawaz cannot hoodwink people’

LAHORE :Reacting to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s press conference, former senate chairman and PPP’s secretary general Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said Nawaz Sharif cannot hoodwink people because they have seen the real face of ‘king of corruption’.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in a statement issued on Tuesday said there were several cases of corruption in courts against Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif is the person who loved to victimise political opponents and has done so whenever he came to power. He is the person who persecuted Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and her husband Asif Al Zardari. He was caught on an audio tape directing judges to give maximum punishment to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari,” Bukhari alleged.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif appointed notorious junior officer Rana Maqbool as Sindh IG who illegally shifted Asif Ali Zardari from prison to CIA Centre in Karachi where he was brutally tortured and his tongue was slashed.