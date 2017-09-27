‘1,764 children abused in six months’

Lahore: During the period from January to June in 2017, 1,764 children were abused in the country, according to a report compiled by an NGO.

According to the report, 1,067 girls and 697 boys were abused, showing a decrease of 17 percent in such incidents as compare to the number of incidents in the corresponding period last year. About 59 cases of child marriage and 14 of Vani were reported.

Punjab remained on the top in the child abuse incidents. As many as 1,089 children were abused in Punjab, 490 in Sindh, 76 in Balochistan, 42 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nine in AJK and 58 in the federal capital. In Lahore, 58 children were abused during the said period.

In 2017 from January to June, 1,306 incidents were reported to police, 23 cases were not reported to police and police did not register 47 reported cases. About 388 cases were reported in newspapers, the report compiled by the NGO said.

Guru Nanak anniversary: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has finalized its arrangements for the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak which is to be held in November. ETPB Chairman Siddiq-ul-Farooq chaired a meeting of FIA officials, police, intelligence agencies, and district administration here on Tuesday in this regard.

Farooq told media that on November 2 a large number of Sikh visitors would reach Pakistan from India through special trains.Visitors would also come from across the globe in large numbers to participate in the 549th birthday celebrations of founder of Sikh religion, Baba Guru Nanak.

The ceremony would be held in November at Gurdwara Janam-Asthan, Nankana Sahib. OPC: A UK based expatriate has got back possession of his land worth Rs 7 million due to the intervention of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

OPC Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari said that Muhammad Ayub settled in West Sussex UK filed a complaint that he had bought land in Wani, district Rawalpindi in 2007 but later on the previous owner resold the property to someone else who after demolishing the boundary wall had occupied the land.

Syed Javed said the complaint was sent to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Rawalpindi. The DOPC got the land vacated from the illegal occupants and handed over to its owner, Muhammad Ayub.