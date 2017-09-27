Transgender’s CNIC renewed, court told

LAHORE :The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Tuesday informed the Lahore High Court that renewal of computerised national identity card (CNIC) of a transgender had been done while name of his “guru” has been mentioned in parent column.

A report submitted by the Nadra revealed that the grievance of the petitioner stood addressed as he had been issued a new CNIC as per his previous details. The report stated that a comprehensive procedure for issuance of CNIC to the transgender had been devised, which was similar to registration of orphans with unknown parentage. It said the transgenders would be able to use the name of their gurus as parents and furnish witness of any CNIC. The registration of gurus would be carried out at Nadra headquarters through a module already being used for registration of orphanages, the report said.

It further said the CNICs of transgenders with unknown parentage will be processed by selecting random parents name from the database and registered guru will be the head of the applicant (transgender) and will give biometric verification. In light of the Nadra’s report, Justice Shahid Karim disposed of the petition of the transgender.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing a petition moved by Mian Asia, the transgender. He pleaded through a counsel that he was issued a CNIC in 2004 with parental name of Muhammad Yousaf (guru), who died in 2005. Advocate Mehtab Chughtai told the court that the identity card of the petitioner expired in 2011 and he visited the Nadra office concerned for the renewal of the card on the same family details. He said the petitioner also provided death certificate of his guru to the Nadra officials but they refused to renew the card of the petitioner with the name of his late guru as parent.

The counsel argued that the act of the authority was discriminatory, based on mala fide intention and violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner.