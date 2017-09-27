Hot, dry weather predicted

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather was witnessed in the city here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan while a weak trough of westerly wave is present over extreme northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while light rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was only recorded at Murree (01mm) while Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, Sibbi and Dadu where mercury reached 41°C. In Lahore, it was 35°C, minimum was 24.5°C and humidity level was 47 percent.