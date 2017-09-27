Wed September 27, 2017
Lahore

September 27, 2017

Four uplift schemes approved

LAHORE :The Punjab government on Tuesday approved four development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 375.45 million. The schemes were approved in the 18th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year, presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

The approved development schemes are: consultancy services on position of Punjab in oil and gas sector in the post-18th Amendment scenario (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 22.500 million; PC-II for Hiring a Consultant/Consulting Firm for Designing Auditorium for Bahawalpur Arts Council, Bahawalpur, at a cost of Rs 6.00 million; PC-II for Hiring a Consultant/Consulting Firm for Upgradation of Open Air Theatre, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 4.500 million and Third Party Validation (TPV) of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Road Programme (KPRRP), Phase-IV, (second revised) at a cost of Rs 342.450 million.

