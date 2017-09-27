NAB arrests proclaimed offender

LAHORE :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Tuesday arrested a Court Absconder (CA) for cheating public at large.

The accused identified as Rashid Ashraf was declared proclaimed offender by the court in 2015 in Rs15 million cheating public at large case. According to a NAB spokesman, the accused was operating different Forex trading offices to lure general public for investment in an alleged Forex company with promise of delivering profits on exorbitant rates.

Whereas, he said, the accused neither paid profit nor returned the invested amounts after fleeing and closing his offices. Different agents of M/S High Aim Business Solutions (Pvt) Ltd used to introduce the complainants with the company director (accused Rashid Ashraf), who induced the complainants to pay minimum amount of Rs0.3million to open a trading account in his company and finally ran away after collecting Rs15 million.

Furthermore, he said a number of affectees approached NAB Lahore regarding the scam in late 2013 while NAB Lahore launched an inquiry against the accused which upgraded into investigation in 2014. Later, in 2015, NAB filed a corruption Reference in an accountability court which declared the accused proclaimed offender.