Wed September 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

September 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Car stolen from Malikabad

Car stolen from Malikabad

Rawalpindi: Auto-thieves struck at Sixth Road in the city and took away the vehicle of Raja Shahzad Ahmed, which was parked behind Malikabad Shopping Plaza, Murree Road, says a press release.  In his FIR no. NT-9/18/2017-3886, lodged with the New Town Police Station, Raja Shahzad Ahmed, stated that unknown carjacker stole his car bearing number (LED-9296) parked in front of Saad Marriage Hall situated behind Malikabad Shopping Plaza, Murree Road.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement