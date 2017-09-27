Car stolen from Malikabad

Rawalpindi: Auto-thieves struck at Sixth Road in the city and took away the vehicle of Raja Shahzad Ahmed, which was parked behind Malikabad Shopping Plaza, Murree Road, says a press release. In his FIR no. NT-9/18/2017-3886, lodged with the New Town Police Station, Raja Shahzad Ahmed, stated that unknown carjacker stole his car bearing number (LED-9296) parked in front of Saad Marriage Hall situated behind Malikabad Shopping Plaza, Murree Road.

