Construction Sector Skill Council to be set up

Islamabad: The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Navttc) has announced the establishment of Construction Sector Skill Council for bringing into consideration the increasing demand of the market-driven and fast paced economy.

The announcement was made during a meeting attended by industrialists and experts of the construction sector at Navttc headquarters here on Tuesday. Director of the Habib Rafique (Pvt) Limited Shahid Rafiq, Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Mohsin Shekhani, Chairman of Construction Association of Pakistan (CAP) Sikandar Hayat Khattak, academic head of Descon Adil Mubashir, advisor to Descon Chairman Major (r) Akhtar Ali and representatives of others groups attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Navttc Executive Director said that demand and significance of skilled workers have immensely increased in the construction sector due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Emphasising on the participation of industrialists, the executive director urged the industrialists to play their due role in determining modern curriculum, monitoring mechanism, decisive examination of trade, and opportunities as per training of the skilled workforce, while considering the demands and requirements of construction industry. He further stressed the vital role of industry for ending poverty and unemployment.

"The establishment of Sector Skills Council is necessary for Pakistan just like other countries of the world so that we can grow with the world. The industry should extend its fullest support by providing one month apprenticeship to the skilled youth," he said.

On the occasion, a committee was announced for establishment of Construction Sector Skill Council. New and modern reforms will be introduced on the basis of its recommendations. Director of Habib Rafique (Pvt) Limited Shahid Rafique said his company will work on youth unemployment and will consider the task as perpetual charity.

He said that one skilful family member can change the financial condition of the entire family.

Chairman of the Association of Builders Mohsin Shikhani emphasised that it is very important to employ our youth for putting them in the right direction.

He lauded the efforts of Navttc under leadership of Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema. Chairman Construction Association of Pakistan Sakandar Hayat Khatak, Adil Mubashir of Descon, Major (r) AkhtarAli, and Khalid Abdul-Rehman Land Mark Consultant shared their valuable suggestions and ensured their support in developing skilled youth. Shahid Rafique was elected as president of first Construction Sector Skill Council, whereas Mohsin Sheikhani was elected as vice President in meeting. Two members from each province will be elected in council.

Khalid Abdul Rehman was chosen as the convener of the technical committee. The meeting also decided to hold a council meeting every month. Representative of the GIZ Muhammad Ali Khan also gave suggestions on the establishment, advantages and goals of Construction Sector Skill Council.