PTDC to celebrate World Tourism Day today

Islamabad :World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 throughout the world under the theme declared by UNWTO. This year theme declared by UNWTO is “Sustainable Tourism– A tool for development”.

In this connection PTDC is organising one day seminar and two-day photographic exhibition today (Wednesday), at Flashman’s Hotel, Rawalpindi at 1000 hours to mark the day. Federal Minister for Education Engr. Baligh Ur Rehman will be the chief guest of the seminar. Prominent tourism related scholars will speak on the occasion, whereas more than 300 representatives of travel agents, tours operators and Hoteliers including students from different schools, colleges, and universities will be participating in the event.

UNWTO’s official celebration of World Tourism Day 2017 is being held Doha, Qatar on 27 September 2017. Managing Director Pakistan Tourism, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan is attending the event on invitation of Secretary General UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) as a guest speaker in the High Level Think Tank: Tourism as a means for sharing and enhancing our cultures and mutual understanding

PTDC Managing Director Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, in his message on the day, said that celebrating this day keeps us committed toward our goal to promote and develop tourism in Pakistan. We are celebrating the World Tourism Day with rest of the world as a nation proud of its glorious past and custodians of a bright future. Presently we are devoted to make Pakistan a tourist heaven.