Kindness Week held at SLS schools

Rawalpindi: A week teaching students about practicing kindness in different ways took place in all campuses of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori & High School, says a press release.

A series of activities and special assemblies were held at SLS Schools dedicated to encouraging the students to be kind towards other humans and to animals and plants. Pep talks were given in classrooms and students came up with age appropriate ideas of performing small acts of kindness. They fed birds and animals and left water out for them, they greeted everyone with a smile and helped the cleaning staff of the school with some of their chores, amongst other acts done at home.

The Montessori branch of the SLS, Gulraiz Campus held a special assembly at the end of their Kindness Week. The performances by the students revolved around the very theme of helping others and spreading happiness through small acts of kindness. The first performance was on Allama Iqbal’s poem “Hamdardi”, which means compassion. Two students dressed up as a Nightingale and a glow worm used their facial expressions and gestures to show that good people are those who are always ready to help others. The second act had students dressed up as animals and birds and they sang and performed on a poem about kindness towards animals and plants.

Lastly, a skit was performed by students to a story read out loud by their teacher with beautiful sound effects. The young students dressed up as the characters of the story performed very confidently and received a big round of applause from the audience.

The special assembly ended with Section Head, Tanzeela Nadeem appreciating her students and teachers efforts. She said that simple acts of kindness go a long way in spreading happiness around us.