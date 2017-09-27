Rs3.96b distributed among poor in two years

Islamabad :Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) has distributed Rs3.96 billion among 82,000 needy and destitute people belonging to all parts of the country in last two years.

According to the details, the funds have been distributed under various categories including financial assistance, assistance to non-governmental organizations (NGOs); marriage grant; medical treatment and student stipend.

Currently, PBM is providing financial assistance to 3,310 children living in 34 centres of Pakistan Sweet Homes and it would be increased to a considerable level in next fiscal year. In year 2015-16 some Rs41 million were distributed among 995 people of Balochistan; Rs250 million among 5,464 people of Islamabad, Rs410 million among 7,134 people of the Khyber-Pakhtoonkhawa (KP); Rs1.13 billion among 24,752 people in Punjab; and Rs1.95 billion among 2,679 people of Sindh.

Similarly, in year 2016-17, Rs45 million were given to 1,121 people of Balochistan; Rs280 million to 5,874 people of Islamabad; Rs440 million to 8,506 people of the KP; Rs1.17 billion to 29,752 people of Punjab; and Rs128 million to 41,000 people of Sindh.