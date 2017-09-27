Vulnerability from extreme weather events growing rapidly

Islamabad: The vulnerability from extreme weather events is growing fast due to the ever increasing population, climate change, socio-economic issues and environmental degradation.

According to a report by the climate change ministry, the problem of drinkable water is compounded in cities where population has grown out of proportion to the availability of water like Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad. It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has warned that the country would approach absolute water scarcity by 2025.

The report stated Pakistan has moved from water affluent country to water stressed country. In 1947, per capita water availability was 5,000 cubic meter, which has currently decreased to around 1,000 cubic meter, and projected to decrease to 800 cubic meter per capita by the year 2025. It said the climate change sometimes is not perceived as a fundamental water challenge, but it definitely can exacerbate existing water management practices. In order to adapt to these climate change impacts, it is even more essential to revisit existing water management practices across all relevant sectors.