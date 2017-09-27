IHC directs CDA to remove encroachments in one week

Islamabad :Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here Tuesday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to remove illegal encroachments in the form of illegal Bus stands and others from the green belts and footpaths of Islamabad.

Justice Siddiqui directed the civic body to submit compliance report within one week time. He further directed CDA officials to launch a comprehensive drive for removal of encroachment without any favour to the influentials.

IHC bench issued these directives in response to a petition by Islamabad Transport Owners and Passengers Welfare Association that pointed out illegal bus stands in the green belt area of Faizabad.

Today's proceedings Chairman CDA/Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz appeared before the court alongside, CDA Director Enforcement and deputy commissioner. Aziz told the court that they are removing encroachments from the city. At which court expressed resentment and said that why CDA could not remove encroachments till now. CDA director enforcements told the court that city administration and police did not cooperate with them. At this deputy commissioner assured the court that they will extend full support for this purpose. The court then directed the respondents to immediately remove these encroachments. It further directed a magistrate to personally conduct a survey regarding encroachments and submit a report by October 4.