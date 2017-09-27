Lafferty opens up about gambling addiction

GLASGOW: Hearts star Kyle Lafferty has opened up about the gambling addiction that cost the Northern Ireland striker thousands of pounds.

Lafferty was fined £23,000 ($30,000) by the Football Association last year after breaking betting rules during his time at Norwich.The 30-year-old has been dealing with a gambling problem for years, squandering his wages with online betting after joining Rangers from Burnley in 2008.

“About halfway through my contract with Rangers I didn’t have anything better to do after training than go to the bookies or sit online,” he told BBC Scotland.“Betting on football had been banned and, if anything, things got worse. I’d bet on horses instead.

“I knew absolutely nothing about horses. I still don’t have a clue. I open the app on my phone and go by the colour of the jersey or the name.“If it’s a winner, it’s a winner; if it’s not, it’s not, and I move on to the next one.

“It was every day on the horses and every single race. I was betting on anything; horses, dogs, virtual racing, roulette.“There’s been times when I’ve lost big. I don’t want to go into figures, but I’ve lost on the roulette and then I’d be so close to getting it all back. I might be a grand or two from getting it back and I’d keep on going.”