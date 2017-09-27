Peace and wellbeing key to my recovery: Gut

LAUSANNE: Swiss alpine skiing star Lara Gut says she found balance and made peace with herself during the latest lengthy lay off in her injury-blighted career.

The 26-year-old was the poster girl for the 2017 world championships, but badly damaged knee ligaments in Saint-Moritz in February where her only reward was a bronze in the Super-G.

“I learned the importance of being at peace with oneself during those six months,” she told a press conference on Tuesday after starting training in early September.“It’s always been my greatest challenge finding a balance between what I have to do and what is good for me,” said Gut, who missed the 2010 Olympics after a dislocated hip.

If fit, all rounder Gut would be a favourite to finally clinch a gold medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games in February.“This winter I’ll take more breaks and find more space for myself,” promised Gut, who admitted that she was unhappy before her latest injury.