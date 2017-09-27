Villas-Boas fined for AFC Champions League blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SHANGHAI: Shanghai SIPG coach Andre Villas-Boas escaped a touchline ban and was instead fined $14,000 on Tuesday over his “offensive” comments during the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, the Asian Football Confederation said.
The Portuguese brought the game into disrepute, the AFC ruled, but stopped short of banning him for Wednesday’s semi-final first leg at home against Urawa Red Diamonds.The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager made a series of stinging criticisms about the AFC and the referee following a thrilling quarter-final return leg at Guangzhou Evergrande earlier this month.
Villas-Boas also accused the home side of staging a series of minor car accidents on the way to the match at the two-time Champions League winners to delay the Shanghai team bus.Evergrande have declined to comment on the allegation, but the AFC said in a statement that its disciplinary and ethics committee had decided to fine him “for his offensive words at the referee and comments made at the post-match press conference”.
“The fine of $14,000 is for a first-time violation and a repeat infringement will lead to a more severe punishment,” it warned.Evergrande won 5-1 on the night, making it 5-5 on aggregate, before Villas-Boas’ side shaded it 5-4 on penalties to set up a last-four showdown with Urawa Reds.But Villas-Boas was furious at a series of perceived injustices.
