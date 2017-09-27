Wed September 27, 2017
Sports

September 27, 2017

Afridi shocked by Fawad’s omission

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that he was shocked to know that left-handed batsman Fawad Alam had been ignored although he has been performing so well.Afridi, while talking to media here at a ceremony, said that Fawad had a good temperament which suited Test cricket and he could become a good Test batsman. “I don’t know why he is being ignored by the selectors,” said the flamboyant all-rounder. “I think selectors have plans for the team and I think surely they have a plan for Fawad also,” he said. He confirmed his participation in the next edition of PSL but did not disclose which team he will be part of. The drafts for PSL 2018 will be held in the second week of November.

